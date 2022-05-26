Advertisement

Panama City Beach Police Chief sends clear message about holiday weekend

Panama City Beach Police say there will be more officers on hand to handle Memorial Day crowds.
Panama City Beach Police say there will be more officers on hand to handle Memorial Day crowds.
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Memorial Day weekend is a time to reflect on all of the sacrifices our service members made for us.

It’s also an opportunity to spend time with your loved ones.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said you should plan ahead if you intend on going to crowded areas like the beach. Talamantez said traffic is bound to happen as more people flock to the area.

He also said the law isn’t optional.

“As of right now, we hope everybody has a great time, but above most, we want everybody to be safe,” Talamantez said. “Go home with good memories, not a criminal record as I like to say, so come out here, have fun, but use common sense.”

He said there will be more officers on duty to assist. His team will be monitoring the beach through their real-time crime center.

