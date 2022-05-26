Longtime Houston Academy basketball coach returning to the program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A familiar face is back with the Houston Academy boys’ basketball program.

The former Raider player and coach Ron Watson has returned to lead the team.

Watson was a six-sport athlete in his time as a student at Houston Academy in the early 80s, but it’s always been basketball that has had his interest.

“I’ve always kind of endured that and loved that sport,” Watson said.

Watson spent 16 seasons as the Raiders head coach up until 2019 and with a new facility he’s looking to keep the energy up in Killingsworth gym.

“When I was here coach Eudy tried to make this gym a hard place to come and play in and we did and then that is evidence as is this past year, they were undefeated at home as they went to the Final Four this year,” Watson added.

While he stepped off the court for a bit, Watson never took his eyes off the Raiders watching closely from the stands the past three seasons.

“There will be a lot of time where we will have to do a lot of learning early in the summer, but you know, it should be easy, it’ll be fun, and I love teaching basketball,” Watson said.

After making a final four appearance to end the 2022 season, Watson has one goal on his mind as he takes over this HA basketball program.

“Win the last game every year,” Watson finished.

