Hartford crash causes major delays

(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Hartford, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The northbound lane of Alabama 167 near Geneva County 41, in Geneva County, is currently blocked. ALEA says the crash happened at approximately 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 26.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to News4 accordingly.

We are unsure if any injuries have been reported. However, drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and take a different route.

