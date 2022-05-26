On the dotted line: Kobie Stringer signs with LBW

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-sport athlete for the G.W. Long Rebels Kobie Stringer is sticking with basketball next season as he signed with LBW.

In his senior season on the court Stringer averaged 19.7 points and 5.8 rebounds helping lead Long to a 16-13 record and a regional tournament finals appearance.

Stringer is a force on the court racking up over 1,800 career points as a Rebel.

Now, Stringer is ready to use what he has learned from his time at G.W. Long to help lead the Saints to success.

“I think it prepared me phenomenally because Coach Hill pushes me at practice, he makes me value my teammates and all that,” said Stringer. “So, I just feel like he pushed me to be a great leader and great teammate on and off the court.”

