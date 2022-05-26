Advertisement

Dothan police arrest Webb man on sodomy charges

Dexter Allen Owens Jr. – Sodomy First Degree
Dexter Allen Owens Jr. – Sodomy First Degree
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested a Webb man on sodomy charges.

A woman reported being sexually victimized to police. Investigators were led to Dexter Allen Owens, Jr.

They believe Owens forced his victim, an adult female, to engage in sexual activities against her will.

Owens, 36, has been charged with first degree sodomy. His bond has been set at $60,000.

