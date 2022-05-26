Dothan police arrest Webb man on sodomy charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police have arrested a Webb man on sodomy charges.

A woman reported being sexually victimized to police. Investigators were led to Dexter Allen Owens, Jr.

They believe Owens forced his victim, an adult female, to engage in sexual activities against her will.

Owens, 36, has been charged with first degree sodomy. His bond has been set at $60,000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.