Man facing violent Dothan charges accused in beach riot

PANAMA CITY, FL. (WTVY) -A 21-year-old Dothan man with a history of violent crime charges is among new suspects identified in a ridiculously wild and bizarre Panama City Beach riot.

Tydarrius Dashun Franklin is accused of stealing from Walmart during a March 26 orchestrated commotion that startled customers and forced the store to temporarily close.

He is among 15 Alabama residents recently developed as suspects and identified from social media, Panama City Beach police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Getting into trouble is nothing new to Franklin.

Court records show on April 7 Dothan police charged him with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.

He also awaits trial on two charges of possessing stolen handguns and one count of robbery.

Besides Franklin and the other new suspects, 160 were previously charged in the Panama City Beach incident that involved violence other than at Walmart.

“Individuals in this group overturned shopping carts, raked items off the shelves and intimidated other shoppers and employees. Some rioters were seen destroying various areas of the store and store video captured numerous shoplifting incidents,” police said in a news release.

Previously charged is Ty’Quan Cooper, who also has a violent criminal history in Dothan and currently resides in Troy. He and another Alabama man incited the riot, per police.

