Democratic gubernatorial candidates could be Alabama’s first black nominee

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While incumbent Kay Ivey cruised to winning her party’s nomination for governor, the democrats will make history with their next nominee state senator Malika Sanders-Fortier and Ylanda Flowers of Birmingham are in the democratic runoff, and the state party says either would be the party’s first black nominee.

Flowers says as governor she would focus on issues including improving education and healthcare and pushing for a lottery. She sees her lack of political experience as a strength.

“I haven’t been tainted, you know?” says Flowers. “I haven’t experienced all of the, the cruelty or the churlishness of all of that. I don’t like the innuendos, I don’t like the back biting and I see that a lot in politics.

Flowers says while many may consider her a long shot, she is inspired by her children and those she has taught to make life better in this state.

Flowers says she is willing to debate her runoff opponent, senator Sanders-Fortier. We tried to contact senator Sanders-Fortier about the runoff and are awaiting a response.

