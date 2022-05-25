Valenza handcuffs opponent in sheriff’s race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza jumped to a lead and never looked back, scoring an impressive victory in his reelection bid.

On Tuesday, he defeated “Deputy” Randy Anderson, who also challenged him four years ago in the Republican primary.

Valenza has spent 43 years with the sheriff’s office, working his way from a corrections officer. He was appointed sheriff when a vacancy occurred in 2014 and has since been elected twice.

He has no Democratic opposition.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.