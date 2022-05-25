Advertisement

Valenza handcuffs opponent in sheriff’s race

(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza jumped to a lead and never looked back, scoring an impressive victory in his reelection bid.

On Tuesday, he defeated “Deputy” Randy Anderson, who also challenged him four years ago in the Republican primary.

Valenza has spent 43 years with the sheriff’s office, working his way from a corrections officer. He was appointed sheriff when a vacancy occurred in 2014 and has since been elected twice.

He has no Democratic opposition.

