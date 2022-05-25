Showers and storms today

SYNOPSIS – Mild again this morning, rain will move in later this morning and we will see off and on showers and storms throughout the day today. The chance of rain will stick around overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow but will clear out as we head into the weekend. Overnight lows will be headed towards the lower 60s this weekend.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High near 82°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 70%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower or two possible. Low near 69°. Winds SE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 81°. Winds S 10-15 mph 90%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 85° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 89° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 88° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 88° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.