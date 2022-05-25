Shoupe sizzles in chairman victory over two opponents
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Brandon Shoupe will become Houston County’s new chairman after turning back challenges from his two Republican opponents on Tuesday, one of them his longtime fellow commissioner.
Riding a strong performance in western areas of the county, Shoupe outdistanced Doug Sinquefield and Webb businessman Bobby Lewis, avoiding a runoff.
On the Houston County Commission Shoupe has represented District 4 since 2015, while Sinquefield became the District 2 representative in 2011.
Shoupe takes over in January from Mark Culver, who has been chairman for 25 years.
No Democrat sought the office.
