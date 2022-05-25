Russ Goodman topples incumbent D.A. race

HOUSTON/HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Russ Goodman upset 20th Circuit District Attorney Pat Jones on Tuesday, the first time in modern history that an incumbent has lost that job.

Jones, once regarded as the overwhelming favorite, had been criticized for his lack of prosecutorial success.

Goodman and others claimed 60 percent of those Jones tried for violent offenses were found not guilty.

Jones claims an 89 percent conviction rate included those who pleaded guilty to avoid trial.

Though taking no public stand law enforcement worked to defeat Jones.

Goodman, a Republican, will become Houston and Henry Counties’ chief prosecutor when he takes office in January.

He has no Democratic opposition.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

