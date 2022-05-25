RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary elections
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Polls close at 7:00 p.m. for the May 24 primary elections.
Want to see the results as they come in? Click here.
Watch LIVE at 8:30 p.m.: News4 Decision 2022 Election Coverage
