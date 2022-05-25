More Rain, Then Drier

SYNOPSIS – Our wet pattern continues into Thursday, before we see drier weather build in for the end of the week and the weekend. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, especially during the morning. A few stray showers may spark midday Friday, followed by much drier air heading into the weekend.

TONIGHT – A few showers end early, then mostly cloudy with more rain arriving late.. Low near 68°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 79°. Winds S at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few lingering showers. Low near 67°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 90° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 90° 80%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

