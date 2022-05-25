Moore, Harvey-Hall to rematch in Alabama’s District 2 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rematch is set for Alabama’s District 2 Congressional race after voters determined the winner of Tuesday night’s Democratic primary race.

Phyllis Harvey-Hall bested her primary opponent, Vimal Patel. As of late Tuesday night, with about 70% of the vote counted, Harvey-Hall held an unofficial lead of nearly 70%.

Harvey-Hall now moves on to once again face Rep. Barry Moore.

Moore beat Harvey-Hall back in 2020, but she decided to rechallenge him after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“We’ve been out meeting with people, canvassing, and tonight feels like a real victory,” Harvey-Hall said. “I am just overjoyed to be the representative in what I call the people’s candidate because that’s what it was. The people in District 2 selected me, and I want to say thank you to all of them.”

Moore, who is wrapping up his first term on Capitol Hill, was unopposed in the Republican primary.

