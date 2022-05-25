Marshall wins GOP nomination to seek reelection as Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won against challenger Harry Still in Tuesday’s Republican primary race.

While results are unofficial, Marshall was leading Still with 90% of the vote, as of 9:30 p.m., with about 30% of precincts reporting.

“There’s five-plus years now of my work as the attorney general that the people of Alabama have the opportunity now to be able to evaluate,” Marshall said. “And I can tell you from the multiple conversations with people in the grocery store, on the streets, or just randomly in the streets that I run across, they’re very please that we’re willing to stand up against Washington and to able to fight to be able to keep communities safe.”

Marshall will move on to the general election, where he’ll face Wendell Major, who took the Democratic nomination without a primary challenge.

DECSION 2022 Get the latest election results

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.