Heavy rain & storms move across Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Showers and storms are pushing through the Wiregrass as we head into the afternoon hours. There have already been a few tornado warnings but nothing has managed to spin up thus far. Most of this messy line should stay below severe limits, although a possible brief spin-up is not out of the question.

Here is an image of doppler radar from just before noon as storms continue to the north, producing heavy rainfall and numerous lightning strikes on the eastern side of this system.

Doppler radar image (WTVY)

The bulk of this system will just be heavy rain and maybe some brief gusty winds at times. Some areas could see multiple rounds of heavy rain through the early evening (also known as training in meteorological terms) as the motion of this line is mainly to the north.

Be sure to use caution when driving with ponding on roadways and rain coming down heavy in some places. More rain is on the way for Thursday so don’t let your guard down yet, we look much better for Friday with drier and sunnier weather for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

