Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms wins third term

(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms has defeated his two challengers easily to secure his third term in office.

Helms was facing a challenge from Slocomb Police Chief Scotty Howerton and veteran lawman Tim Forehand.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson also has won reelection.

He defeated challenger Tim Andrews.

The other race of interest in Geneva County was for the district one commissioner’s seat.

Incumbent Weston Spivey was easily reelected.

He defeated challenger and former county commissioner Bryan Hatton.

