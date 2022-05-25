Advertisement

Dothan man charged with sodomy

De'Ante Jaquan Ramey
De'Ante Jaquan Ramey(WTVY)
By Press Release
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On May 24, 2022, Dothan Police Department arrested De’Ante Jaquan Ramey and charged him with Sodomy for an incident that took place the day before in the 1000 block of South Bell Street in Dothan.  Ramey forced an adult female to engage in sexual activities against her will which resulted in this charge.

Ramey, 19 Years old from Dothan, was charged with Sodomy First Degree.  His bond was set at $60,000.00.

