Decision 2022: News4 Primary Election Wrap

News 4 Decision 2022
News 4 Decision 2022
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The polls are closed and the results are in for May 24th’s primary election.

News4 provided LIVE team coverage throughout the day around the Wiregrass and from the capitol city.

Want to see the results? Click here.

READ MORE:
Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests
David Perdues concedes to Brian Kemp
Russ Goodman topples incumbent D.A. race
Incumbent 20th Circuit District Attorney (L) is challenged by Russ Goodman in the 2022...
Valenza handcuffs opponent in sheriff’s race
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza discusses jail overcrowding on May 14, 2021.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms wins third term
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Shoupe sizzles in chairman victory over two opponents
Houston County Commissioner Brandon Shoupe discusses the 2030 workforce initiative in this July...
Coroner Robert Byrd closes in on historic run with victory
Robert Byrd, Houston County Coroner

Shoupe sizzles in chairman victory over two opponents