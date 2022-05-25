Decision 2022: News4 Primary Election Wrap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The polls are closed and the results are in for May 24th’s primary election.

News4 provided LIVE team coverage throughout the day around the Wiregrass and from the capitol city.

Want to see the results? Click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.