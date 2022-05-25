Coroner Robert Byrd closes in on historic run with victory

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd won the Republican nomination on Tuesday, defeating Kendall Glover.

His victory potentially gives Byrd a seventh term that would make him the longest-serving elected official in county history.

Only Houston County Chairman Mark Culver rivals Byrd’s longevity—both first won election in 1986.

However, Culver began as a commissioner and then ascended to the chairman’s seat. He did not seek reelection.

Byrd’s historic streak hinges on him defeating Kimberly Rawls, the Democratic nominee for the coroner, in November’s general election.

Watch LIVE: News4 Decision 2022 Election Coverage

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.