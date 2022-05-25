Advertisement

Coroner Robert Byrd closes in on historic run with victory

Robert Byrd, Houston County Coroner(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd won the Republican nomination on Tuesday, defeating Kendall Glover.

His victory potentially gives Byrd a seventh term that would make him the longest-serving elected official in county history.

Only Houston County Chairman Mark Culver rivals Byrd’s longevity—both first won election in 1986.

However, Culver began as a commissioner and then ascended to the chairman’s seat. He did not seek reelection.

Byrd’s historic streak hinges on him defeating Kimberly Rawls, the Democratic nominee for the coroner, in November’s general election.

