Britt, Brooks to face in runoff for Republican nomination in U.S. Senate Race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is over, but another one is quickly approaching. That’s because some races last night resulted in the need for a runoff election, including the race to replace Alabama’s U.S Sen. Richard Shelby.

That election will have Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks on the ballot.

“Game on!” said Britt at her election watch party.

Britt’s message at her watch party was clear Tuesday night.

“They want a true Christian conservative Republican who believes in the America first agenda and doesn’t just talk about it,” she said.

With today being Britt’s first day back on the campaign trail, she was unavailable for an interview, but she did release a statement saying in part:

”We will continue to work tirelessly to get our message out and visit all 67 of Alabama’s counties. The future of our state is on the ballot on June 21, and together, we’ll preserve the American Dream for our children and our children’s children.”

“It’s a whole new ball game,” said Brooks.

And Brooks described this race now as a battle for the soul of the Republican Party.

“We who believe in the foundational principles that have made America the greatest nation in world history are so frustrated with what has happened over the last two decades with the United States,” said Brooks.

He hopes he can secure votes from those who backed Mike Durant during this race as Durant announced his support for Brooks.

“It’s a David vs. Goliath, a people versus the machine,” said Brooks. “The special interest groups are on the one hand, and I’m on the side of the regular Joe and Jane citizen.”

The runoff election will take place on June 21.

