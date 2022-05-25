Advertisement

Britt, Brooks advance to Republican senate runoff; Boyd wins democratic nomination

Brooks, Britt advance to Republican Senate runoff
Brooks, Britt advance to Republican Senate runoff(Katie Britt, Mo Brooks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Senate Republican candidates Katie Britt and Congressman Mo Brooks will head to a runoff for the Republican Nomination for Alabama’s Senate seat on June 21, 2022.

Britt finished with the highest vote total in the primary on May 24, but not getting the 50 percent needed to secure the nomination.

Britt was thrilled after Tuesday’s results, and spoke to supporters in Montgomery about her campaign.

“It is clear that they want a true Christian conservative Republican who believes in that ‘America First’ agenda and doesn’t just talk about it, but knows how to actually get something done,” said Britt.

After previous polling in third place behind Britt and Mike Durant in March, Congressman Brooks had a furious rally to finish second in the Republican primary, despite losing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“Back from the dead, resurrected by Alabama citizens who figured out who the real MAGA conservative is,” said Brooks.

The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Will Boyd in November for the open Senate seat. Boyd won the Democratic nomination after defeating Brandaun Dean and Lanny Jackson in the Democratic senate primary. Boyd seeks to be the first Democratic senator for the state of Alabama since Doug Jones.

