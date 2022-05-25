Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers react to Texas elementary school mass shooting

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday,...
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)(Dario Lopez-Mills | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers are reacting to a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of nearly two dozen people Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports the 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 18 children and three adults. The gunman is also dead.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago, according to the AP.

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement Tuesday:

“We are all thinking about those in Uvalde, Texas. I am heartbroken for the innocent lives lost and the loved ones who are grieving. May God be with all those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, R-District 2, released the following statement:

“What happened today in Texas is tragic and horrifying. Please join me in praying for healing for those who were injured and comfort for the families who lost loved ones today.”

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., tweeted about the shooting earlier Tuesday.

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-District 7, tweeted she is horrified and heartbroken.

President Joe Biden has directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims.

