Panel recommends new names for Army bases

CW4 Michael J. Novosel Sr.
By The Naming Commission
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker is one of nine Army bases up for renaming. The Naming Commission stated, “These renaming recommendations for Army installations named in commemoration of the Confederacy will be in our final report to Congress, due by October 1, 2022.”

If approved Fort Rucker will be be renamed to “Fort Novosel”.

Biography on Michael J. Novosel Sr.

Use the link below to read more about Michael J. Novosel Sr. and see which other Army bases are up for renaming.

New Army base name recommendations

