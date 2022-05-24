Panel recommends new names for Army bases

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker is one of nine Army bases up for renaming. The Naming Commission stated, “These renaming recommendations for Army installations named in commemoration of the Confederacy will be in our final report to Congress, due by October 1, 2022.”

If approved Fort Rucker will be be renamed to “Fort Novosel”.

Use the link below to read more about Michael J. Novosel Sr. and see which other Army bases are up for renaming.

