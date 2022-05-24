Advertisement

More Rain Ahead Before We Dry Out

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – More scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. Pinpointing the departure time of the rain Thursday is still difficult, which will impact many outdoor graduations, so stay tuned. We should be able to better define the timing on Wednesday. The weather that follows for Friday and the weekend looks great!

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 82°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few lingering showers. Low near 69°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 81° 80%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny.  Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

