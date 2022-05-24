Advertisement

High polling Republican gubernatorial candidates look ahead to election day

The Alabama State Capitol
The Alabama State Capitol
By Erin Davis
May. 23, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday, Alabama voters will be casting their votes for the political candidates they hope to see on local and statewide ballots in November’s general election. The governor’s office is one of the top seats being contested this year.

There are nine candidates in the Republican race for governor.

According to a Gray Television poll, the leading four candidates are Ivey, James, Blanchard, and Burdette.

Incumbent Governor Kay Ivey has served as governor since 2017.

“We’ve created some 65,000 new good jobs for our people with over $32 billion business investments, and we’re just getting started,” said Ivey.

James says this race is really the incumbent versus a possible replacement. He says he’s ready to do things other governors haven’t.

“Number one, I intend to pause the tax on groceries. Totally. Right now, by executive order,” James said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia, Lindy Blanchard, has outspent every other candidate in the race this year. At $9 million a majority of which is self-funded, and she says it’s what’s best for Alabamians.

“Be able to work for the people of Alabama not have to pay back Tom, Dick, or Harry before a great decision is made,” said Blanchard.

Lew Burdette capped his campaign donations at $10,000 and says this was an important statement which he claims shows that even with fewer donations and lower polling numbers than other candidates, his campaign has gained momentum.

“We’re just so glad that you talk about Alabama issues, we’re so glad that you talk about moving Alabama forward, we’re so glad that you kept a positive message, it’s just resonating,” said Burdette.

All of these candidates have asked for voters’ support, but if no candidate can win more than 50% of the vote, Alabama will need to prepare for a runoff election June 21.

