On the dotted line: Olivia Miller signs with Troy

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day out in Dale County as one warriors senior put pen to paper.

Olivia Miller is taking her athletic career to the next level as she signed with the Troy cheer team today. Miller has been cheering since she was six years old and says being a college cheerleader has been a goal of hers from the beginning.

Now that she’s made that dream a reality...Miller is ready to get to work and cheer for the trojans.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.