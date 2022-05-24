Advertisement

On the dotted line: Olivia Miller signs with Troy

The Dale County senior will join the Trojans cheer squad in the fall.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - It was an exciting day out in Dale County as one warriors senior put pen to paper.

Olivia Miller is taking her athletic career to the next level as she signed with the Troy cheer team today. Miller has been cheering since she was six years old and says being a college cheerleader has been a goal of hers from the beginning.

Now that she’s made that dream a reality...Miller is ready to get to work and cheer for the trojans.

