Another day of afternoon showers

SYNOPSIS – Nice and mild this morning with showers moving in this afternoon, better rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend looks better with dry skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. High near 86°. Winds S 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SE 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 86°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 83° 80%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 85° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 89° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 90° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

