Wet Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will keep rain chances going across the Wiregrass through Thursday. A passing cold front will follow, bringing us slightly cooler and much less-humid air for Friday and into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 86°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 50%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 83° 80%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

