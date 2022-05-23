Advertisement

Walton County is a top destination for Airbnb

More people are visiting South Walton in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Airbnb reservation bookings are off the charts in Walton County these days.

Florida is home to six of Airbnb’s top ten trending summer domestic destinations.

Walton County ranked number one in Airbnb’s first quarter from January to March.

“I think the main trend we’re seeing is many of us are really traveling close to home,” Airbnb spokesperson Liz Fusco said. “More than half of nights booked in the first few months of 2022 for this summer are domestic trips and on top of that, half of nights booked on Airbnb this summer are at listings just three miles from the coast.”

Fusco said the area is also a family-friendly destination that has lots of activities.

“They’re looking for destinations that they can enjoy living in, that have plenty of different things to do, maybe that are a little bit off the beaten track. It provides something really interesting and a nice change of scenery, and for that the destination is an ideal place to be.”

Officials at Visit South Walton said the area has four state parks and a state forest, so visitors have more than just the beautiful beaches.

Another dynamic also comes into play as to why Airbnb is so popular in Walton County.

“The largest percentage of accommodations we have in Walton County tends to be beach houses, so you’ll see a lot of the multi-family homes and properties like that,” said Matt Algarin, Director of Communications for Visit South Walton.

Hotels and condos make up a smaller percentage of the vacation rentals available in Walton County.

So if you’re interested in renting your property out with Airbnb, now is the time to do it.

Demand isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

