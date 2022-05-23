Three candidates vie for Henry County Sheriff position

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox is not seeking re-election after 16 years in office.

Three veteran lawmen jumped at the opportunity to be the county’s next law enforcement leader.

Joshua Moore, Eric Blankenship, and Jay Henry have their reasons for wanting the position.

“We have growing numbers right now,” explains Joshua Moore. “The Southside of our community, which is Headland, is growing tremendously, and I really want to put a good department together to be able to grow with the community and bring good resources.”

“Protecting the people that all my friends, neighbors, family, has just been a part of my whole adulthood, so once I got into law enforcement and realized how much I enjoyed it and it was kind of like a calling for me,” says Blankenship. “I wanted to do as much as I can for the community, and I felt like being the sheriff I would have the most outreach on the community to help everybody.”

“I’m running for sheriff for the citizens of Henry County,” expresses Jay Henry. “I want to give them a more proactive approach to law enforcement. I want to be able to bring a strong work ethic to them, to make sure that they are taken care of and that we protect and serve the people that we work for.”

Each candidate hopes to improve the department and county.

“We need a new correctional facility,” explains Moore. “Our facility now has served its purpose, and we’re going to find a way to fund that where it doesn’t affect the taxpayers directly.”

“Crime is going up,” expresses Blankenship. “I would like to put more officers out in our community to detour that crime as much as we can. No matter what goes on throughout this nation, my job as the sheriff would be to protect this county.”

“I want to make sure we beef up our patrol division, that we get enough folks on the streets, that we have good response times, that we answer every call in the county,” says Henry.

They also hope to expand their reach in the community.

Moore expresses, “I know the sheriff doesn’t deal with EMS directly, but he does have an influence, and I would like to assist with the EMS issue we have in our county and be a part of that community if I can, to help bring ideas and help bring funding to that also, so we can have a better EMS system or public safety system all together.”

“I’d like to see the deputies more involved with the kids,” explains Blankenship. “Starting at a young age, letting them realize the police aren’t bad people, they’re not here to hurt us. I’d like to bridge that gap with the kids and community relations, not only the kids but the entire community.”

“I’d like to see the SRO program have an SRO in every school,” finishes Henry. “Right now, they have one that covers two schools and that’s not safe. That’s not safe for the deputy, it’s not safe for the faculty, students, people in the school. So, I want to see that changed for sure.”

The winner of Tuesday’s Republican Primary will face Democrat Noel Vanlandingham on November 8th.

