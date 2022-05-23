Stolen property from six states stored in local warehouse

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A con artist couple used a local warehouse to store many of their ill-gotten gains.

Joshua William Matheny is wanted in six different states for stealing what investigators believe to be around $250,000 in goods.

His crimes involve diesel fuel and burglaries across the Wiregrass—as well as Tennessee, Indiana, Texas, Virginia, and Florida.

Matheny has been charged with six counts of bringing stolen property into the state, and 6 counts of receiving stolen property. All charges have no bond.

It was at a storage unit right here in the Wiregrass, however, where authorities recovered items like a boat, vehicles, and two trailers with even more stolen property inside.

“This trailer was loaded with stolen property,” Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said during a press conference Monday afternoon, “we just have to get it identified. Until we start contacting agencies if anyone in the local area has items that have not been recovered you can notify us and we’ll see if we might possibly have them in this vehicle.”

Valenza says the more property they can return to its rightful owners, the more charges Matheny will face. Joshua’s partner, Mary Jane Matheny, has not yet been charged, though law enforcement believes it is only a matter of time before she is.

