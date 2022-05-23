Advertisement

Showers and storms to start off the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain will be off and on for most of Monday and rain chances will remain with us most of the week. Temperatures will stay cooler in the 80s for highs. Cold front moves through Thursday and behind it the weekend looks nice.

TODAY – Showers and storms. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds SE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 85°. Winds S 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 86° 50%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 83° 70%

FRI: Partly cloudy, rain ending. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 64° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 93° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

