At least one dead in traffic crash on US 231 North

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person is dead after a traffic crash on US 231 near Barrington Road.

First responders were dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle upside down in a ditch. The vehicle is wrapped in powerlines.

Several additional vehicles in the roadway are trapped by powerlines.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but it was raining at the time of the accident.

Numerous agencies are assisting with the crash including Dothan and Midland City police, Dothan fire, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale and Houston EMA, and Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd.

