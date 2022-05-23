Advertisement

Exchange of Gunfire Leads to One Man’s Arrest

Mugshot
Mugshot(DPD)
By Dothan Police Department
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - During the early morning hours of Sunday, 5/22/2022, a group of individuals engaged in an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3500 block of Ross Clark Circle.  As officers arrived, the individuals were still exchanging gunfire.  Several suspects ran on foot while others left on vehicles.  One of the suspects was captured after he discarded his firearm.  Two patron’s vehicles and the hotel were damaged, however, there were no injuries.

Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18 years of age, of Dothan, was charged with two counts of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle.  His bond was set at $30,000.00.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to call the Dothan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-615-3632.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
Fatal wreck.
At least one dead in traffic crash on US 231 North
(Source: MGN)
Dothan police investigating overnight murder
Dothan
Damage reported as strong storms moved through Wiregrass.
Shooting in East Geneva County under investigation

Latest News

Some of the big takeaways from Senator Tuberville’s comments impact your tax dollars.
Tuberville, Colleagues Demand Commerce Secretary Stop Delays on Existing Oil and Gas Leases, Increase Energy Production in the Gulf of Mexico
Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary
Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Stroke awareness month
Buddy Check: Stroke Awareness Month with Dr. Scott Everett