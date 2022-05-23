Exchange of Gunfire Leads to One Man’s Arrest

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - During the early morning hours of Sunday, 5/22/2022, a group of individuals engaged in an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3500 block of Ross Clark Circle. As officers arrived, the individuals were still exchanging gunfire. Several suspects ran on foot while others left on vehicles. One of the suspects was captured after he discarded his firearm. Two patron’s vehicles and the hotel were damaged, however, there were no injuries.

Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18 years of age, of Dothan, was charged with two counts of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle. His bond was set at $30,000.00.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to call the Dothan Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-615-3632.

