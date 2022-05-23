Alcohol referendum will be on Henry County’s election ballot

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One item on Tuesday’s ballot for Henry County voters is an alcohol referendum.

If approved, alcohol sales will be allowed on Sunday’s after 2 p.m.

It’s important to note, only establishments in the county would be affected.

Cities like Abbeville and Headland would have to independently take up the issue.

Probate Judge David Money says this hasn’t been a hot-button issue.

The big question is: How much money will it bring in for the county?

“There’s been no revenue analysis,” explains Money. “My guess would be that it would be minimal. There are not many entities outside the corporate limits, especially Headland and Abbeville, that would sell alcohol on a Sunday afternoon. My guess would be three to five, there could be more, so I don’t think the increased revenue would be significant at all.”

The Henry County Commission passed a motion last year to let the people vote on the change.

