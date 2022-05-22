Shooting in East Geneva County under investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement are looking for a man they say is responsible for a late night shooting in Geneva County.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Geneva County Road 68, just a few miles from the Geneva-Houston county line.

One woman was taken by ambulance with a gunshot wound. Her injuries do not appear to be life threatening. At least one other person was treated for injuries.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says they are still working to locate the person responsible for the crime. Dothan Police, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Slocomb and Hartford Rescue were all on the scene to assist.

A K-9 team was called in to track the suspect, along with air support provided by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.