Search resumes in Orange Beach for missing swimmer

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The search for a swimmer who went underwater on Saturday resumed on Sunday.

According to the Orange Beach Fire Department, the swimmer went under near the Cotton Bayou Public Beach Access. Crews searched into the night and paused the effort around midnight. They were back out around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to resume the search.

Orange Beach Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting in the search.

As of Sunday afternoon, double red flags are flying at the beach, meaning the water is closed to swimmers.

