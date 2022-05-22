More rain in store this week

SYNOPSIS – Showers and storms overnight lasting throughout the greater part of the day Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday we can expect scattered showers. Rain chances ramp back up Thursday but will drop off for our weekend. Keep you rain gear close this week!

TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms. Low near 69°. Winds NW 5 mph 60%

TOMORROW – Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Few showers. Low near 69°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, few showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 70%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 10%

SAT: Mostly Sunny. Low: 64° High: 86°

SUN: Mostly Sunny. Low: 64° High: 90°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5feet.

