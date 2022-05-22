Advertisement

Here’s where to find your polling place before the Primary Election

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will be heading to the polls this Tuesday for the Primary Election.

“I plan to vote to put the people in place who will help make decisions to make good choices for my family,” voter Meagan Cutler said.

“I mean you’re a citizen of the United States, so why not vote? Then when people don’t vote, and something don’t go their way, and they be like ‘wow you didn’t vote,’” Andre Floyd said.

In order to cast your ballot, you have to know where to go. If you have moved, or simply need a reminder on the address of your polling place, you can check it in just seconds.

Go to myinfo.alabamavotes.gov and type in your first name, last name, date of birth then hit “look up” to access your voting information.

This website will show your polling location, registration status and ballot status.

As you can imagine, to pull off an election takes coordination between many entities. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, the state’s top election official, recently shared that things are going smoothly.

“As far as the general administration of the election is concerned, things are going along just the way they need to so we’ll be fully prepared for a successful administration of the election on May 24,” Merrill said.

Sample ballots for the Primary Election can be viewed online.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

