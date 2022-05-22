Geneva County law enforcement looking for attempted murder suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says his office is looking for 28-year-old James Quadarius Thomas.

Thomas is wanted for an attempted murder Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Malvern. It happened just a few miles from the Geneva-Houston county line on Geneva County Road 68. This is known as Trawick Road in Houston County.

Helms says if you make contact with Thomas you should not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. He shot one person with an AR-15 and assaulted two more people before fleeing the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by numerous agencies including the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan police, Slocomb police, Slocomb rescue, and Hartford rescue.

If you have information in this call call 334-684-6947 and press 0 for Geneva County Center 911. You can also call your local law enforcement agency.

