Advertisement

Geneva County law enforcement looking for attempted murder suspect

James Quadarius Thomas
James Quadarius Thomas(Geneva County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says his office is looking for 28-year-old James Quadarius Thomas.

Thomas is wanted for an attempted murder Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Malvern. It happened just a few miles from the Geneva-Houston county line on Geneva County Road 68. This is known as Trawick Road in Houston County.

Helms says if you make contact with Thomas you should not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous. He shot one person with an AR-15 and assaulted two more people before fleeing the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by numerous agencies including the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Dothan police, Slocomb police, Slocomb rescue, and Hartford rescue.

If you have information in this call call 334-684-6947 and press 0 for Geneva County Center 911. You can also call your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
(Source: MGN)
Dothan police investigating overnight murder
Mary Lou Lewis
UPDATE: Elderly woman who suffers from dementia located
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Ralph Coleman booking photo.
Dothan judge didn’t know this man murdered. Here’s why.

Latest News

Dothan
Damage reported as strong storms moved through Wiregrass.
Shooting in East Geneva County under investigation
(Source: MGN)
Dothan police investigating overnight murder
Elderly woman who suffers from dementia missing
Elderly woman who suffers from dementia missing