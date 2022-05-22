Advertisement

Elderly woman who suffers from dementia missing

83-year old Mary Lou Lewis was last seen near Donalsonville, GA Saturday afternoon.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, GA. (WTVY) -An elderly southwest Georgia woman who suffers from early-stage dementia is missing.

83-year old Mary Lou Lewis was last seen between 12:30-1:00 p.m. on Saturday in Iron City, a small town along U.S. Highway 84 five miles east of Donalsonville.

She is believed to be driving a gray Ford Edge SUV with the word “Nana” on the front license plate, rear license plate XJW614, and a handicap placard hanging from the review mirror, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

Tips can be submitted to 229-524-5115.

