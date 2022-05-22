Dothan police investigating overnight murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is a dead after an early morning shooting in downtown Dothan.

Police say 21-year-old Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts of Dothan was murdered outside a downtown café in the 200 block of East Powell Street. It happened just after 3 a.m.

McLeod-Roberts was outside the business when someone walked up and shot him one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don’t have a motive or suspect at this time. They say the crime did not involve the business. It just took place on the sidewalk in front of the café.

Investigators believe someone was present or in the area that has information that will help solve the crime. They are asking anyone with info to call them at 334-615-3000. You can also provide info anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

