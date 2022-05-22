Damage reported as strong storms moved through Wiregrass.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has received several reports of damage after strong storms moved through the area Sunday.

· In Henry County, a big swing set was blown over near Capps.

· A wind gust of 47mph was reported at the Early County Airport.

· A wind gust of 47mph was reported near Haleburg in Henry County.

· A wind gust of 43mph was reported near Spring Hollow in Washington County, Florida.

· A tree feel on a powerline near Denton Road in North Dothan.

· A wind gust of 43mph was reported at the Headland Municipal Airport.

· A 41mph wind gust was reported at the Enterprise Municipal Airport.

· A wind gust of 46mph was reported at Shell Field in Coffee County.

· A wind gust of 45mph was reported at Cairns Field in Dale County.

· A tree was reported down near Midtown Motores in Midland City.

· Trees are reported down and blocking the roadway at the Dale County Lake.

· Reports of trees down near Klondyke Hill in Dale County that are blocking the roadway.

· A wind gust of 51mph was reported at Napier Field in Dale County.

· A wind gust of 48mph was measured at the weather station at Sandy Hill/Malvern in Geneva County.

