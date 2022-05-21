Advertisement

Plenty of rainfall next week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers and storms continue off and on for at least the next 5 days. Temperatures will reach the 80s during the day and will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 69°.  Winds S 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 85°. Winds S 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 69°.  Winds W 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 83° 70%

TUE: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, few showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

