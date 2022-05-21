Fatal crash in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-car crash has left one person dead in Walton County according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Silverado truck was traveling east on Highway 90 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the truck.

The truck then traveled across the paved shoulder onto the unpaved shoulder and eventually collided with a tree.

Troopers said the airbag was deployed and the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.

