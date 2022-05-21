Ed Rigby taking over Pike Road football program

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike Road has found its new head football coach in former Eufaula head coach and athletic director Ed Rigby.

He spent the past four season coaching the Tigers and has over 30 years of combined experience at the college and high school levels.

Rigby taking over a championship caliber team as Pike Road won the Class 5A state title in 2021.

Now, Rigby will lead the Patriots in their first year playing in the Class 6A ranks, a place he is comfortable with being coming from Eufaula, so he knows the competition will be fierce.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Rigby. “You know, 5A and 6A are very different. In the state of Alabama, and again this is an opinion but the opinion held by many, 6A is the most difficult and hardest class in Alabama. There’s 20 great teams in 6A, from your Spanish Forts to your Hueytowns to all these different schools, it is a whole different hombre.”

Rigby and the Patriots will face off with the Eufaula Tigers this season on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

