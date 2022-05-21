“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida

PALM BAY, FL. (WTVY) -A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by Dothan police as con artists has been captured.

William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Metheny, apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.

A person recognized the couple after a Dothan police Facebook post was shared hundreds of times, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

The Matheny’s are accused of using a bogus credit card to steal nearly $600 in gas in Dothan this week, and Houston County deputies recovered thousands of dollars in equipment they are also alleged to have stolen.

The pickup truck they were last spotted in was also stolen, per Lt. Hall.

The couple faces charges in Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and other states and are believed to have stolen hundreds of thousands in merchandise, including large utility trailers and boats.

