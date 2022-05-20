Down power line shuts down U.S. 84 at Eddins Road, in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Update:

Two-vehicles were stopped on the roadway because of downed power line that was struck by roadside construction equipment.

No crash, however, roadway is still closed at this time, Alabama Power is on scene repairing the downed power line.

Original:

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. Friday, May 20, has caused a road closure. All lanes of U.S. 84 at Eddins Road, in Houston County are currently shutdown. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

