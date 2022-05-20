Advertisement

Down power line shuts down U.S. 84 at Eddins Road, in Houston County

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By AEMA
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Update:

Two-vehicles were stopped on the roadway because of downed power line that was struck by roadside construction equipment.

No crash, however, roadway is still closed at this time, Alabama Power is on scene repairing the downed power line.

Original:

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. Friday, May 20, has caused a road closure. All lanes of U.S. 84 at Eddins Road, in Houston County are currently shutdown. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
Dothan authorities are searching for two con artists
Rehobeth's Town Hall sign on May 18, 2022
Hundreds of new homes planned for Rehobeth
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
New principal named at Headland High School
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
EEEC 2009 "KINDER CATS" MAKE A VISIT
EEEC 2009 "KINDER CATS" MAKE A VISIT - WTVY
Joseph Douglas Lightfoot
Troy man with the alias of “Dollar Bill” racks up multiple gun, drug charges
After multiple exposure incidents involving foxes that have either tested positive for rabies...
Rabies alert issued for part of Jackson County