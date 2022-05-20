Wet At Times This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for the weekend as deep moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. The extra cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 80s, with lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances continue into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 83° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

