Advertisement

Wet At Times This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for the weekend as deep moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. The extra cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the 80s, with lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances continue into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 71° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 83° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 85° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
Dothan authorities are searching for two con artists
Rehobeth's Town Hall sign on May 18, 2022
Hundreds of new homes planned for Rehobeth
Ralph Coleman booking photo.
Dothan judge didn’t know this man murdered. Here’s why.
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Imagen ilustrativa
Down power line shuts down U.S. 84 at Eddins Road, in Houston County

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-20-22
A few showers today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-20-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-20-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 19, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 19, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Set To Increase